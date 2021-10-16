Expand / Collapse search
Sean Penn's wife Leila George files for divorce after 1 year of marriage

George, 29, filed court papers on Friday in Los Angeles

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Sean Penn's wife has filed for divorce after just one year of marriage.

Court documents obtained by Fox News show that Leila George, 29, filed for divorce from the actor in Los Angeles, California on Friday.

The split news comes a little over one year since Penn, 61, confirmed on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" that the two had a "COVID wedding."

Leila George, 29, filed for divorce from the ‘Milk’ actor in Los Angeles on Friday.

Leila George, 29, filed for divorce from the ‘Milk’ actor in Los Angeles on Friday. (Kevin Winter)

At the time, Penn explained: "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

Penn shares two children — daughter, Dylan, 30, and son, Hopper, 28 — with his ex-wife Robin Wright.

The actor was previously married to Robin Wright and Madonna.

The actor was previously married to Robin Wright and Madonna. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

When speaking about his marriage to George, the Oscar winner admitted that he was pretty relieved to have a low-key wedding amid the pandemic despite many Hollywood couples who made the decision to postpone their nuptials.

Penn and George started dating in 2016. She is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio, 61.

Penn has two children — daughter, Dylan, 30, and son, Hopper, 28.

Penn has two children — daughter, Dylan, 30, and son, Hopper, 28. (Presley Ann/Getty Images)

The actor was previously married to Wright, 54, from 1996-2010 and Madonna from 1985 to 1989. He has also been linked to Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron.

