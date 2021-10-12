Kim Kardashian wins Hidden Hills estate in Kanye West divorce: report

Kim Kardashian has come out on top after a new ruling in her divorce from Kanye West.

The 40-year-old socialite has reportedly been awarded the $60 million estate in Hidden Hills, Calif., that the two shared during their marriage.

TMZ reports that the two negotiated a buyout price for the property, which they rebuilt together. West, 44, designed the majority of the home with architects like Axel Vervoordt over the course of several years.

According to the outlet, negotiations on the property were reportedly very cordial between the two, who have been very supportive of one another in the months since the news of their divorce broke.

KANYE WEST LISTS FAMOUS WYOMING RANCH, BUSINESS PROPERTIES FOR SALE: REPORT

The pair originally purchased the property back in 2014 for $20 million. Kardashian and their four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 – have reportedly been residing in the home amid the divorce.

West, meanwhile, has been staying at his ranch in Wyoming, which he recently listed for $11 million.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST SPOTTED LEAVING RITZ CARLTON AHEAD OF HER FIRST 'SNL' APPEARANCE

The property is located outside the town of Cody – population around 10,000 – and spans across six square miles of open land and tree-studded hills.

According to a report from the Cody Enterprise , West has also listed seven commercial properties in the area for more than $3.2 million.

It seems that the "Power" rapper is looking to stay closer to his family, as he recently reportedly purchased a $57.3 million beach house in Malibu, according to TMZ.

KIM KARDASHIAN 'SNL' MONOLOGUE TAKES AIM AT ENTIRE FAMILY: 'I'M SURPRISED TO SEE ME HERE, TOO'

Many fans speculated over the past few weeks that West and Kardashian had called off their split considering they have been vocally supportive of one another, with Kardashian even appearing in one of her estranged husband's "Donda" shows wearing a wedding dress.

However, Kardashian confirmed that the divorce was still happening during her monologue on "Saturday Night Live."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids," she said at the time. "So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: His personality."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fox News has reached out to reps for the stars for comment.