Charlize Theron says she's dating herself, her daughter said she needs boyfriend

Charlize Theron is in love with herself.

The South African actress revealed on Diane von Furstenberg’s “InCharge with DVF” podcast on Thursday that her daughter August wants her to get a boyfriend.

Theron, 44, however, said she’s happily in a relationship with herself.

“Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like ‘You need a boyfriend!'” she revealed.

Theron continued: “And I said, ‘Actually, I don’t. Right now, I feel really good,’ and she’s like, ‘You know what, mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!'”

The “Mad Max” actress is a mother to two adopted daughters: Jackson, 8, and August, 5.

Theron then told August she was dating herself.

“She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility,” she said. “Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility.”

Theron’s last relationship was with actor Sean Penn. They split in 2015.

Earlier this month, she said on E!’s Daily Pop that she isn’t trying to date right now.

“I don't feel like I'm missing out on something in my life, it's just not something that I'm looking out for right now,” the “Atomic Blonde” actress declared.

She also previously said in an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” that her two daughters are the “great loves of [her] life” and she therefore has “never been lonely.”

Theron dished more on motherhood during her chat with von Furstenberg, 73.

“The thing that was really eye-opening to me was, my children kind of came to me in this unexpected way, where you know — I didn’t know I was going to be the mom to two African-American girls,” she said.

Theron’s younger daughter Jackson identifies as a transgender girl.

“I didn’t know I was going to be the mom to an African-American trans girl. All of these things have kind of made me more aware of how little I know,” the Academy Award winner admitted.

Theron added: "My children have completely reopened my eyes to the world and I jokingly always say I’m back at university. I’m back having to learn every single day because they challenge me in that way.”