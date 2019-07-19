Dylan Penn is a spitting image of her mother, Robin Wright, in new modeling photos

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.

Model Dylan Penn is a spitting image of her mother, actor Robin Wright, in a new modeling campaign for a jewelry line.

The 28-year-old is the face of the California-based brand The Last Line and posed in an array of fine gold and diamond earrings, rings and necklaces.

The line is “inspired in part by classic retro, punk and glam styles.”

Penn has previously modeled for brands such as the Gap and posed on the covers of ELLE and GQ magazines.

Dylan's father is actor Sean Penn, and she also has an older brother, Hopper Jack. The three are working on a new movie, "Flag Day," with Sean directing and which also features Josh Brolin and Miles Teller.

Dylan previously revealed to ASOS magazine that she's a very shy person even though she has two very famous parents. "I'm a really private person and I don't understand the selfie thing. It's such a part of our culture now," she admitted.

"You're at a party or an event and you're interacting with other people, but there's no shame in getting your camera out and getting your perfect angle. It's bizarre to me."

She added, "I have a private Instagram and an official one, so I’m not opposed to social media."

"When you're shy, the worst thing you can do is go into all these casting rooms and be scrutinized. But with shyness, I think you just have to bite the bullet."