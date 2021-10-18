Expand / Collapse search
Divorce
Published

Sean Penn seen without wedding ring one day after wife Leila George files for divorce

The 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' star previously said he and George got married via Zoom conference

By Julius Young | Fox News
Sean Penn appears to be flip-flopping when it comes to wearing his wedding ring. 

The actor, 61, looked downcast when he was spotted on Saturday at a private home dressed to the nines in a tux sans his wedding band – a stark contrast from a luncheon earlier in the day in which he was seen wearing the band. 

Both outings came just one day after his third wife, actress Leila George, 29, filed for divorce from the "Gangster Squad" performer a year after telling him "I do."

In August, Penn, 61, confirmed on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" that the two had a "COVID wedding."

SEAN PENN CALLS FOR MANDATORY VACCINATIONS, SAYS IT'S NO DIFFERENT THAN REQUIRING A DRIVER'S LICENSE

Actor Sean Penn is seen for the first time without a wedding ring just one day after his third wife, Australian actress Leila George, filed for divorce from the Oscar winner after a year of marriage.

Actor Sean Penn is seen for the first time without a wedding ring just one day after his third wife, Australian actress Leila George, filed for divorce from the Oscar winner after a year of marriage. (Coleman-Rayner)

At the time, the two-time Oscar-winner explained: "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

Penn maintained that George was eager to tie the knot – so the now-estranged pair figured why not make it happen.

SEAN PENN'S WIFE LEILA GEORGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 1 YEAR OF MARRIAGE

The "Flag" star shares two children — daughter, Dylan, 30, and son, Hopper, 28 — with his ex-wife Robin Wright, 54, whom he was married to from 1996 to 2010.

Actor Sean Penn ios on record saying he and his third wife, Australian actress Leila George, had a ‘COVID wedding’ and married over Zoom. George has filed for divorce from the two-time Oscar winner after just one year of marriage.

Actor Sean Penn ios on record saying he and his third wife, Australian actress Leila George, had a ‘COVID wedding’ and married over Zoom. George has filed for divorce from the two-time Oscar winner after just one year of marriage. (Coleman-Rayner)

Court documents obtained by Fox News last week indicated George filed for divorce from the actor in Los Angeles, California on Friday.

However, in the wake of the dissolution filing, it was mere hours after that photographers snapped Penn at a lunch outing sporting his wedding band.

Penn had reportedly met with up a pal for a lunch meeting at Ollo restaurant in Malibu. After grabbing a bite, the two congregated outside and chatted each other up while Penn took a smoke break, according to Page Six.

Sean Penn is seen without a wedding ring on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California just two days before his third wife would file for divorce.

Sean Penn is seen without a wedding ring on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California just two days before his third wife would file for divorce. (Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The actor was also married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989. He has also been linked to Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

