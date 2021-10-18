Sean Penn seen without wedding ring one day after wife Leila George files for divorce

Sean Penn appears to be flip-flopping when it comes to wearing his wedding ring.

The actor, 61, looked downcast when he was spotted on Saturday at a private home dressed to the nines in a tux sans his wedding band – a stark contrast from a luncheon earlier in the day in which he was seen wearing the band.

Both outings came just one day after his third wife, actress Leila George, 29, filed for divorce from the "Gangster Squad" performer a year after telling him "I do."

In August, Penn, 61, confirmed on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" that the two had a "COVID wedding."

At the time, the two-time Oscar-winner explained: "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

Penn maintained that George was eager to tie the knot – so the now-estranged pair figured why not make it happen.

The "Flag" star shares two children — daughter, Dylan, 30, and son, Hopper, 28 — with his ex-wife Robin Wright, 54, whom he was married to from 1996 to 2010.

Court documents obtained by Fox News last week indicated George filed for divorce from the actor in Los Angeles, California on Friday.

However, in the wake of the dissolution filing, it was mere hours after that photographers snapped Penn at a lunch outing sporting his wedding band.

Penn had reportedly met with up a pal for a lunch meeting at Ollo restaurant in Malibu. After grabbing a bite, the two congregated outside and chatted each other up while Penn took a smoke break, according to Page Six.

The actor was also married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989. He has also been linked to Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.