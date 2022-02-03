Sarah Jessica Parker dismisses Kim Cattrall return to 'SATC' franchise: 'Too much public history'

Sarah Jessica Parker likes the "Sex and the City" universe just the way it is.

For years as rumors of a revival of some sort swirled, Kim Cattrall, one of the stars of the original show and its two films, insisted she would never reprise her role as Samantha.

Alongside her desire to put the franchise to bed, Cattrall and Parker were embroiled in a public feud for quite some time.

When the show was revived via HBO Max's "And Just Like That…," news broke that Cattrall, 65, wouldn't be involved. And it seems Parker, 56, isn't very interested in that changing in the future.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER RADIATES AT 'SEX AND THE CITY' REVIVAL 'AND JUST LIKE THAT' PREMIERE IN COCKTAIL DRESS

In a recent interview with Variety, the Emmy winner was asked whether she'd be OK with Cattrall returning should Cattrall suddenly change her mind.

"I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared," Parker said. "I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

'AND JUST LIKE THAT': SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES FIRST TRAILER FOR 'SEX AND THE CITY' REBOOT

The actress and "And Just Like That…" writer Michael Patrick King also revealed that Cattrall was never approached to appear in the show because she'd previously expressed so much disinterest in appearing in such a reboot.

"We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know," Parker explained. "After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us."

King also told the outlet that Cattrall was never approached "because she’s said what she had said" and that he has "no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again."

KIM CATTRALL SEEN IN RARE OUTING AS ‘SATC’ FANS HOLD OUT HOPE FOR HER CHARACTER TO RETURN

The reboot explained Samantha's absence through a falling out between Samantha and Parker's Carrie Bradshaw when she moved to another country, which was an attempt to "respect the legacy" of Samantha, King said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim," Parker said. "Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think it was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it, which was necessary and important for people that loved her."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for Cattrall did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.