'And Just Like That': Sarah Jessica Parker shares first trailer for 'Sex and the City' reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker shared the first trailer for the "Sex and the City" reboot – "And Just Like That…" – on her Instagram Friday.

Parker, 56, shared a message thanking everyone involved in the production of the HBO Max show along with the trailer.

"We have so many to thank. Including all our new on and off camera friends who said 'yes' and made our stories richer and made our on set hours so joyous. With equal contributions our entire crew family," Parker wrote. "Our writers, directors and every single department who brought their talent, commitment, skills, good humour, tireless energy and new friendship."

"I feel indebted to all," she continued. "We are very much looking forward to sharing this new chapter, so you can see and feel all we did for this past many months.

And to you, our devoted and loving audience. THIS is for you. We'll see you December 9th on @hbomax."

‘SEX AND THE CITY' REBOOT FIRST LOOK: SARAH JESSICA PARKER, CYNTHIA NIXON AND KRISTIN DAVIS RETURN

Production for the reboot took place over the summer in New York City.

The next chapter follows "Carrie" (Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon), and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as "they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The previously announced cast includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Not returning for the show is Kim Cattrall who played the proudly promiscuous publicist Samantha Jones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The four women played their respective characters for six seasons and two movies from 1998 until as recently as 2010.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.