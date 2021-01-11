'Sex and the City' feud explained: Why Kim Cattrall isn't returning for revival

On Monday, it was announced that a revival of "Sex and the City" is coming to HBO Max but Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be returning.

Instead, the new chapter, titled "And Just Like That...," will feature Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) as they navigate life, family and friendship in their 50s.

Over the years, Cattrall has been vocal about issues she's had with her co-stars, especially Parker, and has publicly stated multiple times she never wants to play Samantha again.

"Sex and the City" began as a television show in 1998 and ran until 2004 on HBO. The four best friends reunited for two films, released in 2008 and 2010.

For a breakdown of the drama, check out below:

September 2017

SJP announced there will be no "Sex and the City 3." She told Extra, "We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

There were rumors on the Daily Mail that Cattrall was demanding too much from Warner Bros. and killed the project, which she denied on Twitter.

She wrote, "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

October 2017

Cattrall appeared on "Piers Morgan's Life Stories" and said she was never friends with the three other women and Parker wasn't "nice" on set.

"It's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva," she revealed. "This is really where I take to task the people from 'Sex and the City' and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

Cattrall denied diva claims as well. "I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is ridiculous," she said.

January 2018

Parker brushes off the drama while talking to Ellen DeGeneres and suggests to the talk show host that she play Samantha.

"There's a period of grief, a mourning process, and then perhaps we'll be able to consider, say for instance, you playing Samantha," Parker joked. "I'll offer you the same opportunity."

February 2018

Cattrall's brother dies and Parker sends condolences during an interview with Extra. "I can't begin to know how her family is managing such a loss," Parker said. "We all send her our love and condolences and grant her the privacy that she's asked for."

Cattrall lashes out at Parker via social media.

"My Mom asked me today 'When will that [Sarah], that hypocrite, leave you alone?'" she wrote. "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Parker responds in an interview with People magazine saying, "I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don't want to mess with that. I couldn't imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."

October 2018

Parker told Vulture, "I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it. I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it."

The Emmy-winner added, "I’ve never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I. People need to recall that it wasn’t just two women on the set fighting, because that just never happened."

September 2020

Cattrall told the LA Times that she has no regrets about publicly airing the "feud."

"Everything is on Google, so I encourage you to Google it, about anything that I’ve said. I feel that that was then, and when I look at what’s going on around me, I just don’t have any regrets," she reasoned.

January 2021

HBO Max announces "Sex and the City" will be revived without Cattrall.