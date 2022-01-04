Kim Cattrall seen in rare outing as ‘SATC’ fans hold out hope for her character to return

Kim Cattrall was spotted during a rare outing Monday as fans continue to speculate if her character will make an appearance on the "Sex and the City" reboot.

Cattrall, 65, was seen shopping around London and grabbing a meal at the high-end Italian restaurant Cecconi’s. She was joined by her long-term partner Russell Thomas.

The actress made headlines after news broke that she had decided not to join Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon for HBO Max's "And Just Like That." The series picks up on the storyline of the three friends decades years after "Sex and the City" ended.

Cattrall played the promiscuous publicist opposite Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City." The show ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2004. Its popularity resulted in two films, which were released in 2008 and 2010.

After the second film, rumors started spreading that a third movie and even a series reboot was in the works. Despite the finally confirmed rumor of a reboot, Cattrall made it clear she wasn’t interested in reprising her role last year.

"I'm lucky enough to have a choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," the actress told the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast . "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

However, fans are still holding out hope that Cattrall's Samantha Jones will return in the second season of "And Just Like That" after episode five of the reboot featured a text conversation between her and Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw.

Cattrall previously made it clear how she felt about her co-stars from "SATC."

"We’ve never been friends," Cattrall told Piers Morgan in 2017. "We’ve been colleagues and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your persona."

"They all have children, and I am 10 years older and since specifically the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside of New York, so I don’t see them. The common ground that we had was the series, and the series is over."

On Sunday, Cattrall took to social to pay tribute to her late younger brother, who took his own life in 2018, on what would have been his 59th birthday.

"Today would have been my baby brother Chris's 59th b'day. Happy Birthday, sweet 'Topher,'" Cattrall wrote. "We miss you today and everyday. RIPx."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.