Published

Sami Sheen defends her job as 'sex worker,' Meg Ryan's ex John Mellencamp says he was 'a s---ty boyfriend'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
sami sheen meg ryan mellencamp split photo

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards daughter, Sami Sheen, defends her job as sex worker, while Meg Ryan's ex John Mellencamp admits he was a "s---ty boyfriend." (Instagram/Getty Images)

‘I LOVE MY JOB' - Sami Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter, slams fans who criticized her job as 'sex worker.' Continue reading here…

LOVE AFFAIR - Meg Ryan's ex John Mellencamp admits he was 'a s---ty boyfriend.' Continue reading here…

ROYAL RUMBLE - King Charles vs Meghan Markle: Former actress' 'Suits' show drops on monarch's Trooping the Colour day. Continue reading here…

A split photo of King Charles and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle may steal the spotlight from King Charles’ birthday celebration  (Chris Jackson/Getty)

FINAL SPIN - ‘Jeopardy!’ cheers on Pat Sajak after ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement announcement. Continue reading here…

Jeopardy! Wheel of Fortune co-hosts

Pat Sajak recently announced he's retiring after the 41st season of "Wheel of Fortune." "Jeopardy!" paid tribute to the long time host. (Instagram)

ROYAL REJECTS - Trooping the Colour: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shunned by royals after 'litany of attacks,' expert claims. Continue reading here…

WORKIN' IT - Denise Austin, 66, shares workouts that are 'under 10 minutes' to get in bikini-ready shape for summer. Continue reading here…

TELL ME MORE - ‘Grease’ celebrates 45th anniversary: Behind-the-scenes secrets of the iconic musical. Continue reading here…

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and Danny in Grease

Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film "Grease," 1978. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images)

THE GODFATHER - 83-year-old Al Pacino welcomes son, baby name revealed. Continue reading here…

FOREVER YOUNG - Rod Stewart reveals why he’s leaving rock ‘n’ roll behind. Continue reading here…

‘COME ON, JAMIE’ - Jamie Foxx’s co-star pleas to the actor to pick up the phone amid mystery condition. Continue reading here…

