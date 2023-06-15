Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Meg Ryan's ex John Mellencamp admits he was 'a s---ty boyfriend': 'She doesn't love me so much'

Also known as John Cougar Mellencamp, the rocker has been married three times

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan’s tumultuous love affair must have hurt so good to last for 10 years, since it featured several separations, one engagement and a final breakup in 2019.

Reflecting on his relationship with the "You've Got Mail" actress, Mellencamp said he's still got love in his heart.

"I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for ten years," he wrote in an article for Esquire.

"She doesn’t love me so much. She’s a great girl. I’m just a s---ty boyfriend."

Meg Ryan in a white t-shirt laughs while holding hands with John Mellencamp on the streets of New York City

Years after their breakup, John Mellencamp is reflecting on his on-again off-again relationship with actress Meg Ryan. (Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic)

The singer-songwriter, 71, dated Ryan, 61, off and on from 2010 to 2019, fresh off his divorce from third wife Elaine Irwin, whom he had been married to for 18 years. He was also married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981 and Victoria Grannuci from 1981 to 1989.

When the couple got together, Mellencamp said, "Meg Ryan had just come out of her shell; I had just come out of my shell. We started dating. And we decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us. We were so f---ing lost. We didn’t know how to do anything."

Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001.

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan in black holding hands in 1998 split John Mellencamp and his wife Elaine Irwin on the carpet in 2004

Meg Ryan was married to Dennis Quaid for 10 years. They share son Jack Henry Quaid together. Elaine Erwin and John Mellencamp were married for 18 years. They share two sons together, Speck and Hud. (Jeff Kravitz/Jim Spellman)

"I’ve never checked out of a hotel by myself," Mellencamp remembered of himself at the time. "Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, ‘Here it is,’ and they said, "No, you’ve got to put it in this thing,' and we went, ‘Then what happens?’ We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried. I think she’s learned how to do everything, and I’ve learned how to do nothing," he admitted.

The couple dated consistently from 2010 through 2014, when they broke up.

During their separation, Mellencamp reportedly dated supermodel Christie Brinkley, only to get back with Ryan in 2017.

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan hold hands wearing sunglasses while in New York City in 2018

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp broke off their engagement in 2019. (James Devaney/GC Images)

In 2018, the couple announced they were engaged

At the time, he told TODAY, "I’m engaged . . . at 67 to a very funny woman. Funniest woman I’ve ever met . . . One can well imagine, I’m probably not the easiest guy to get along with. So, let’s leave it at that."

By August 2019, the couple were still together, with Ryan telling InStyle, "Yes, I’m going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace."

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp photographed together in 2011. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

However, the couple's relationship would run its course, with the couple ending their engagement in October.

A representative for Ryan did not immediately return Fox News Digtial's request for comment.

