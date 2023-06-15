Denise Austin, 66, shares workouts that are 'under 10 minutes' to get in bikini-ready shape for summer

Fitness guru Denise Austin shared a trio of workouts this week for getting into bikini shape as summer pool parties and beach swims loom around the corner.

The workouts posted on the 66-year-old fitness expert’s Instagram page involve working abdominals, the lower body and doing cardio for fat burning.

Austin shared an eight-minute ab workout on Thursday that she said "will get you a lean, strong, toned lower half... just in time for swimsuits, shorts and skirts!"

"I love this workout because it works all the parts of the legs – your inner and outer thighs, the front and back of the legs, and your booty!" Austin wrote in the caption along with a video of her talking fans through side and back lunges with leg lifts.

DENISE AUSTIN, 66, STUNS IN HOT PINK SWIMSUIT FROM 30 YEARS AGO

She continued in the caption, "If you add this to your regular workout routine, you will help to banish cellulite, create strong, healthy muscles, and slim down your legs and booty in no time!"

On Wednesday, she shared four core moves – a standing side crunch, bicycle crunch, knee crunch and plank with leg lift – that she said will "work your entire core and give you those swimsuit abs."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

The exercise video maven suggested adding the moves into your regular exercise routine "for the next week to tighten and tone your tummy!!"

Austin showed off her toned abs in a video accompanying the post before demonstrating the moves to Jain’s "Makeba" song.

Earlier in the week, Austin posted a "low impact" cardio workout that can be done in your living room.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"Are you looking for a quick cardio burn today?" she wrote in the caption. "I have one for you!! This workout is under 10-minutes, but will surely get your blood pumping and burn some calories…. And the best part is you can do it right from home! Get your day started with some movement and I promise you will feel GREAT!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

In the video demonstrating the workout, she enthused, "Today it’s all about fat burning cardio!"

She said that while the workout is "all low impact, easy on the joints," it would help "burn some body fat" and "boost that metabolism."

She added, "Always think about low impact, but use your muscles so the more muscles you’re using, the more calories you’re burning. That’s why I’m working the arms and legs all at the same time. Double the workout in half the time."

She shared the full "Fit Over 50 Cardio Workout" on her YouTube channel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Austin also posted a throwback photo of herself posing in a yellow bikini top and pink string bikini bottom while taking a break from a beach volleyball game for #MondayMotivation, highlighting her website’s "Summer Toning Series."

The 66-year-old has maintained her bikini body since her early days making workout videos in the 1980s, and even walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show with her daughter for the first time last year.

In May, Denise told Fox News Digital that the key to her toned physique has been "30-minute workouts" for the last four decades.

"That’s right – I have been doing 30-minute workouts for 40 years," she said. "I truly believe that in 30 minutes you can get in everything. So some days of the week, I do 30 minutes worth of cardio to burn fat, to work on [my heart] – it is a muscle. And then on the other three days, I do 30-minutes of toning and stretching to keep [my] abs strong… to keep the body strong, toned and firmed up."