Al Pacino, 83, welcomes son Roman with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are proud parents.

"Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino," Pacino's representative confirmed in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

The "Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed his first child with his 29-year-old film producer girlfriend.

Pacino also has three kids from previous relationships: a daughter with his ex Jan Tarrant and twins with his ex Beverly D'Angelo.

AL PACINO SURPASSES PAL ROBERT DE NIRO, 79, AS OLDEST HOLLYWOOD DAD, EXPECTING CHILD AT 83

Alfallah and Pacino have been together since 2022.

AL PACINO, 83, ASKED NOOR ALFALLAH, 29, FOR A PATERNITY TEST OVER DOUBTS HE WAS THE FATHER: REPORT

Alfallah shared a snap with Pacino on Instagram in April as they perused a friend's art gallery in New York — the first photo of the couple to make it on her social media grid.

She was previously linked to Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST

The Rolling Stones frontman was 74 years old while Alfallah was 22 when they dated. The couple split in 2018, according to E! News.

Their 52-year age gap "didn't matter" to the budding entertainment industry professional.

"The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me," Alfallah told Hello! magazine.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST

Rumors also circulated that she was romantically involved with Clint Eastwood, now 93, but Alfallah shut down that gossip to The Daily Mail after the pair were photographed together in 2019.

"There is no relationship, we're not dating," she told the outlet at the time. "We're family friends, and my family was there and that's it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me there’s no relationship."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last month, D'Angelo posted rare photos of her children, and reflected on her "unique" relationship with Pacino.

"My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists meeting, falling in love. We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents — and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a ‘traditional’ relationship would have allowed, (for us at least)," D’Angelo captioned a video montage.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST

D'Angelo admitted she was "deeply in love" with Pacino and was "one hundred percent in," but the couple never married. They welcomed twins Olivia and Anton in 2001 and split in 2004.

"As for me and Al, it is a unique and profound friendship between two artists that endures to this day, through thick and thin, 27 years now of doing it our way, and there you have it," she said.

D'Angelo was married to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati when she met Pacino and unexpectedly fell in love with him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.