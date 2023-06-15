Sami Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter, slams fans who criticized her job as 'sex worker'

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' oldest daughter Sami is clarifying what she does for a living.

Sami, 19, faced criticism after she identified as a "sex worker" in a recent video posted nearly a week ago.

"I am not a p-star," Sami began in her TikTok video.

"I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also have no judgment toward the people who do, do that."

The OnlyFans (OF) model continued to say that she’s "not comfortable" doing those risqué acts and that isn’t her "line of work."

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that allows creators to share and monetize their content, which can be explicit.

"And if people did their f---ing research, they would realize that there are multiple forms of [sex] work," she pointed out.

"I've been doing OF for almost a full year now, and I love my job."

Sami’s comments come after she took to Instagram to post a racy photo of herself in an OnlyFans T-shirt. She did not appear to be wearing any bottoms underneath.

Her series of sultry snaps showed her posing on a white couch, as Sami tugged on her T-shirt. In the last photo, she pouted her lips and formed a heart with her hands.

Sami’s seductive outtakes come after her parents supported her in launching an OnlyFans account.

Her father initially didn’t "condone" the idea of his then-18-year-old daughter joining the platform.

In June 2022, Sheen pledged a "united front" with his ex Richards to support their daughter.

"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," Sheen said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."

After Sami launched her OnlyFans account, her 52-year-old mother followed suit.

Sheen and Richards split in 2006 after being married for four years. Richards tied the knot with Aaron Phypers in 2018 after dating for less than a year.

Sheen and Richards also share a 17-year-old daughter named Lola.