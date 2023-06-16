‘Jeopardy!’ cheers on Pat Sajak after ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement announcement

It’s the end of an era.

After beloved "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak announced his final spin after 42 years, "Jeopardy!" honored the game show icon.

"40 seasons is quite a run, Pat Sajak! We’ll be cheering you on from next door in your 41st and final season as host of @wheeloffortune," "Jeopardy!" shared on its official Instagram page.

A series of photos of "Jeopardy!" co-hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings were posted with the caption from the time they participated in a special episode of "Wheel of Fortune."

The executive producer of "Jeopardy!" chimed in the comments section to honor the legendary game show host.

"There has never been a game show host like Pat Sajak and I doubt there ever will be again," Michael Davies shared in part.

"So comfortable on camera, that laid back style, never forces it, you never feel him following a format or driving the game… He is both celebrated and underestimated. For 40 years he has made something so hard look so effortless. Catch it all while you can."

While Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, shared three blue heart emojis on the "Jeopardy!" post, Bialik reposted the sweet tribute on her social media.

The heartfelt tributes come on the heels of Sajak announcing he will officially retire from "Wheel of Fortune," as his 41st season would be his last with the show.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he penned on Twitter.

He added, "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Once Sajak announced his retirement, fans immediately began trying to solve the puzzle of who would replace their favorite game show host.

It's currently unclear who will take over his spot, but Internet chatter has suggested his daughter, who currently works as the social media correspondent for the show, could fill his shoes.

Meanwhile, all eyes turned to Ryan Seacrest, whose schedule recently became a little more available after he stepped down from co-hosting "Live! with Kelly and Ryan" in April.

Seacrest's name has reportedly been floated among several people who are being considered as Sajak's replacement by "Wheel of Fortune" owner Sony Group Corp.

Sajak has hosted the famous game show since 1981. The program first premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford.

"As the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ family!"

Vanna White became Sajak's regular co-host in December 1982 after Susan Stafford left the show months before.

White additionally honored her game show co-host on Twitter after the major announcement.

"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

