Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Movies
Published

Salma Hayek shakes her hips in throwback clip from 'From Dusk Till Dawn' table dance

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 25Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Salma Hayek just delivered fans a look back at one of her most unforgettable on-camera moments.

The 53-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Thursday afternoon to celebrate a good hair day and give a nod to her past by sharing her infamous table dancing scene as a vampire in "From Dusk Till Dawn."

The clip shows George Clooney as Seth Gecko staring at her backside as she swings her hips and whips her hair in a matching bra and thong. Hayek captioned the post with the hashtags #goodhairday #hair #tbt and #fromdusktildawn.

SALMA HAYEK USES SOCIAL MEDIA TO FIND MISSING US ARMY SOLDIER VANESSA GUILLEN

Fans praised Hayek for the sexy throwback and reminder of the 1996 action-packed drama.

"It was love at first sight after I saw this movie!!!" one fan commented.

"Body goals," another follower said.

SALMA HAYEK CLAPS BACK AT FAN WHO CLAIMS SHE'S HAD 'TOO MUCH BOTOX'

"What a film," another wrote.

Hayek posted the throwback clip just days after revealing she re-dyed her hair in quarantine.

The “Like A Boss” actress shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram showing the transformation from having gray hairs to having her hair dyed a chestnut brown with dark brown roots. In the before picture, Hayek was also make-up free and later had makeup on once she got her hair done.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” Hayek explained in her caption.

In April, Hayek admitted in People magazine that she used to be hyper-critical of her appearance when she was younger but has learned to embrace her natural beauty.

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report.