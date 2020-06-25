Salma Hayek shakes her hips in throwback clip from 'From Dusk Till Dawn' table dance

Salma Hayek just delivered fans a look back at one of her most unforgettable on-camera moments.

The 53-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Thursday afternoon to celebrate a good hair day and give a nod to her past by sharing her infamous table dancing scene as a vampire in "From Dusk Till Dawn."

The clip shows George Clooney as Seth Gecko staring at her backside as she swings her hips and whips her hair in a matching bra and thong. Hayek captioned the post with the hashtags #goodhairday #hair #tbt and #fromdusktildawn.

Fans praised Hayek for the sexy throwback and reminder of the 1996 action-packed drama.

"It was love at first sight after I saw this movie!!!" one fan commented.

"Body goals," another follower said.

"What a film," another wrote.

Hayek posted the throwback clip just days after revealing she re-dyed her hair in quarantine.

The “Like A Boss” actress shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram showing the transformation from having gray hairs to having her hair dyed a chestnut brown with dark brown roots. In the before picture, Hayek was also make-up free and later had makeup on once she got her hair done.

“In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” Hayek explained in her caption.

In April, Hayek admitted in People magazine that she used to be hyper-critical of her appearance when she was younger but has learned to embrace her natural beauty.

