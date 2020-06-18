Salma Hayek dyes her hair for the first time since quarantine

Salma Hayek begrudgingly re-dyed her hair after months of letting her gray roots grow in during quarantine.

The “Like A Boss” actress shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram showing the transformation from having gray hairs to having her hair dyed a chestnut brown with dark brown roots. In the before picture, Hayek was also make-up free and later had makeup on once she got her hair done.

“In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” Hayek, 53, explained in her caption.

SALMA HAYEK SHARES SULTRY MAKEUP-FREE SELFIE IN DRIPPING WET SWIMSUIT: ‘AGUA’

One fan complimented Hayek’s natural beauty and said, “Before is better than after.”

“If you only knew how long it took to get to the after,” Hayek responded.

The “Grown Ups” star has been going all-natural since quarantine began. On February 18, she posted a close-up selfie and was makeup-free. One person commented, “Too much Botox :(. Not needed Salma!"

SALMA HAYEK USES SOCIAL MEDIA TO FIND MISSING US ARMY SOLDIER VANESSA GUILLEN

Hayek shot back, "I don't have Botox But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time.”

The “Frida” actress also went makeup-free in People magazine’s “Beautiful Issue” in April. Hayek admitted she used to be hyper-critical of her appearance when she was younger but has learned to embrace her natural beauty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” Hayek said. “I used to criticize myself so much. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.”