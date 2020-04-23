Salma Hayek reflects on adult life, says she used to criticize herself 'so much'

Salma Hayek is reaching back in time and is remembering how she felt about herself while growing up and well into her adulthood.

The 53-year-old actress spoke to People magazine for the outlet’s “Beautiful Issue” and shared makeup-free images of herself along with fellow actresses Rita Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Paulson.

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” she lamented. “I used to criticize myself so much. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.”

Hayek revealed to the publication that her history with and use of beauty products stretches as far back to her early teens when she used to sneak behind her parents’ backs to don makeup.

“I started wearing makeup at 14 but tried to pretend that I wasn’t wearing it because I was not allowed,” the “Savages” actress explained. “I would clean the brush of the mascara and very lightly pass it over my lashes I would put some sheer lipsticks on and then dab it off and rub it on my cheeks. Always making sure there was no glitter in it.”

She quipped that even at an early age she had quite the clientele and was doing others makeup before she turned the brush on herself later on.

“I actually started putting makeup on others when I was 13,” Hayek said. “I had a lot of ‘clients’. … I have to say, I was quite good.”

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star said she still likes to powder her face from time to time but increasingly enjoys the moments where she can go about her day makeup-free.

“Normally, when you don’t [wear makeup], it’s because you’re in a situation where you don’t feel the pressure to look your best,” she said. “There’s a sense of just being present without needing to impress anyone.”

She added that the current coronavirus quarantine period has allowed her to reflect on what the idea of time truly means to her and admitted that when the stay-at-home orders were placed into effect, she felt she had to constantly keep herself busy.

“At the beginning of the quarantine I felt like I have to take advantage of this time — be very productive in the house, or exercise, or meditate extra,” she said. “But then I realized that I was already having a lot of expectations and pressure on accomplishing a lot in this time.”

Now, these days while holed up at her home in London, Hayek is reveling in the ample family time that she can take advantage of.

“I actually have time to stare at my husband and daughter as they’re sleeping and I love it,” she enthused.