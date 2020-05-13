Salma Hayek shares sultry makeup-free selfie in dripping wet swimsuit: ‘Agua’

Salma Hayek doesn't need a filter or makeup in order to prove her natural beauty to the world.

The 53-year-old actress put detractors to shame with her latest picture on Wednesday when the “Savages” star shared an effortlessly framed bare-faced snap to her Instagram, which featured Hayek drenched in water and donning a low-cut swimsuit.

"Agua 💧 #water #nomakeup," she simply captioned the pic.

Hayek has never shied away from showcasing herself and embracing the idea of body positivity. She’s also more than willing to clap back at social media commenters who accuse her of receiving botox.

"Too much Botox :(. Not needed Salma!" one person wrote in the comments of a close-up selfie Hayek posted on Tuesday, Feb. 18, which showed the actress on the beach in a magenta swimsuit.

"I don't have Botox But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time," the “Frida” star fired back.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, Hayek has been showering health care professionals with tributes and even shared a video on Tuesday in celebration of International Nurses Day.

In the clip, the star urgers her followers to join her in recognition of nurses and those battling the novel illness on the front lines.

“Let’s thank and send our love to all the nurses taking care of us relentlessly,” she captioned the post.