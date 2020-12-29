Salma Hayek, 54, wows in purple bikini, reveals what she's grateful for ahead of the new year

Salma Hayek is focusing on the positives despite the tumultuous year 2020 has been for everyone.

The 54-year-old actress shared a pair of pictures to her Instagram on Tuesday where she appears in high spirits while on a tropical getaway.

The "Like a Boss" star showed off her impressive figure while donning a purple bikini on a beach. She accessorized her look with a purple and white beach cover-up, a pair of sunglasses and a brown hat.

"Last days of 2020," Hayek captioned the pics.

She also shared what she's thankful for as the year comes to a close.

"Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature," Hayek wrote.

Fans couldn't get enough of Hayek's age-defying looks in the comments section.

"Do you ever age?" one fan asked.

Another said: "That's insane."

"Still looks so young," another complimented the actress.

It's unclear if the photo was posted in real time and where she's vacationing. Although one day prior, Hayek shared a photo from Christmas alongside her mother-in-law.

"Dinner at my mother-in-law, it is always a sublime experience !" she captioned the post, which shows her holding some kind of treat.

Hayek turned 54 in September, and to mark her celebratory day, she shared on Instagram that she is "very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years."

Back in April, she spoke to People magazine for the outlet’s "Beautiful Issue" and shared makeup-free images of herself along with fellow actresses Rita Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Paulson. For the issue, Hayek reflected on her appearance over her decades in the spotlight and admitted that she used to have insecurities about her image.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she lamented. "I used to criticize myself so much. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years."

Hayek revealed to the publication that her history with and use of beauty products stretches as far back to her early teens, when she used to sneak behind her parents’ backs to don makeup.

"I started wearing makeup at 14 but tried to pretend that I wasn’t wearing it because I was not allowed," the "Savages" actress explained. "I would clean the brush of the mascara and very lightly pass it over my lashes. I would put some sheer lipsticks on and then dab it off and rub it on my cheeks. Always making sure there was no glitter in it."

"The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard" star said she still likes to powder her face from time to time but increasingly enjoys the moments where she can go about her day makeup-free.

"Normally, when you don’t [wear makeup], it’s because you’re in a situation where you don’t feel the pressure to look your best," she said. "There’s a sense of just being present without needing to impress anyone."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.