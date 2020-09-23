Salma Hayek goes makeup-free, shows off grays: 'The white hair of wisdom'

Salma Hayek is showing off her natural beauty.

The "From Dusk till Dawn" actress, 54, is glowing in a new photo posted to Instagram Wednesday where she appears to be completely makeup-free. She also has her hair pulled back while lying on the ground in an effort to draw attention to the tiny gray hairs framing her face.

"The white hair of wisdom," Hayek captioned the pic, writing it in English, Spanish and French along with the hashtags #whitehair and #hairspiration.

The star was immediately met with praise from her followers around the world for forgoing glam.

SALMA HAYEK SHARES JAW-DROPPING THROWBACK PICTURES A WEEK AFTER 54TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

"And not a single Wrinkle! Gorgeous," one person wrote.

One fan called the star "simply perfect," while another informed Hayek that she too is "very wise" because of her grays.

Another called Hayek's grays "platinum highlights."

Hayek's Instagram feed has become a destination where her fans can see looks from all periods of her life, from a bevy of bathing suit shots taken while in quarantine to more outdated pics from past acting roles.

Last week, Hayek covered up in a one-piece, a hat and sunglasses while relaxing near a pool in the sun.

SALMA HAYEK TURNS 54: TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF HER AGELESS SWIMSUIT SNAPS

"2020: More than 20 years after my last post. Ready for the weekend! Have a great #Friday!" she wrote.

Prior to that, Hayek shared a throwback post wearing a plunging little black dress and a string of pearls around her neck. Similar to her hair selfie, Hayek captioned the pic, "Pearls of wisdom."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also has been outspoken in recent weeks about her heritage. The star donned her brightest red lipstick and dyed her hair partially green in honor of Mexican Independence Day.