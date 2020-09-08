Shakira wows in purple bikini she designed herself

Colombian sensation Shakira heated up Instagram on Monday by modeling a unique bikini she said she designed herself.

The 43-year-old singer, who stunned millions with her epic Super Bowl LIV halftime performance alongside Jennifer Lopez in February, showed off her toned legs and backside while on a beach.

"This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me. I always need to create my own for the summer!" Shakira captioned the post on Monday.

SHAKIRA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW TONGUE MOMENT LEAVES FANS PUZZLED

The bikini she designed differs from a typical two-piece bikini. It comes in a lavender hue and features a fringe detail on the bottoms.

Fans complimented the "She Wolf" singer in the comments.

"Hottie!!" one user wrote with two applauding hands and fire symbol emojis.

Others referred to her as a "Goddess" and drew attention to her "perfect" frame.

SHAKIRA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW TONGUE MOMENT LEAVES FANS PUZZLED

"U look good in anything," another informed the singer.

"I must say, you did an excellent job, Shakira!" one user said of the swimsuit's design.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shakira appeared to be in the Maldives when the bikini pic was taken. In late August, she called the tropical location "one of the sweetest places on earth."

Shakira and Lopez's halftime show dominated headlines and scored the performers multiple Emmy nominations. But it was the Colombian performer that went viral after her tongue-wagging moment on stage, which was a nod to her Lebanese roots.