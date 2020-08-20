Salma Hayek, 53, posts steamy bikini pic while enjoying coffee

Salma Hayek is living her best life on vacation in Greece.

The “Like a Boss” actress took to Instagram on Thursday and showed off her bikini body as she sipped on a coffee.

“Un cafecito. A Lior le coffee #coffee,” Hayek, 53, captioned the eye-catching photo.

The actress received plenty of praise in the comments section.

“Guapaaaa,” Eva Longoria commented.

One fan wrote, “Incredibly beautiful.” Another said, “What a Babe !!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️”

Many people commented on Hayek’s ageless beauty. “Still a knockout…” a fan said.

The “Some Kind of Beautiful” star’s latest bikini snaps comes days after she posted a PDA picture with her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault.

“Love in the time of corona El amor en los tiempos de corona. #love,” Hayek captioned one photo of her and Pinault, 58, sharing a kiss with masks on while exploring Greece.

The actress and French CEO got married on Valentine’s Day in 2009 in Paris.

In April, Hayek gushed about her relationship with Pinault and their daughter, Valentina Paloma.

“I actually have time to stare at my husband and daughter as they’re sleeping and I love it,” the “Grownups” actress told People magazine.

Hayek also talked about how her body image has improved as she’s aged.

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” she admitted. “I used to criticize myself so much.”

Hayek added: “Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.”