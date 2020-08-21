Salma Hayek turns 54: Take a look at some of her ageless swimsuit snaps

Salma Hayek is turning 54 on Sept. 2.

With each passing year, the actress has shared more and more swimsuit pictures to show off her ageless beauty on social media.

Hayek's high self-esteem and sultry snaps are what draw her followers to her Instagram page.

Over the years she's discussed her changing body image from when she was younger until now in many interviews.

Hayek’s also discussed her lack of interest in strict dieting and exercise. Instead, she uses small tweaks to maintain her curvaceous figure.

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” she told People magazine earlier this year.

The “Like A Boss” star continued: “I used to criticize myself so much.

“Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years,” Hayek stated.

Although the “Living It Up” star seems to love aging, she’s been candid about her on-and-off relationship with herself.

"I will sometimes say, 'I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'" Hayek told Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine The Edit (via Entertainment Tonight) in 2017. "But then, I don't want to lose the guy, either."

Hayek is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault. They share one child, Valentina Paloma.

"I'm not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve," she told the outlet.

The “Grownup” star added: "I love the word 'curvy.' It's artistic. A straight line can be boring."

In 2016, she also discussed her curvy figure with The Edit.

"I was always borderline chubby, because I like my food and, frankly, I like my wine,” Hayek said.

She continued: “I'm quite short. I have an overly... wavy body. I'm not like the girl next door who is easy to cast. I don't fit into any of the stereotypes of a woman that should continue to work. I don't know what it is, but I don't think it has anything to do with planning. It has something to do with karma, maybe. I believe in karma.

"You have to get up and become your own work of art; from the moment you put yourself together. Not that I do it! I am quite lazy in the queen department," the “Hummingbird Project” star professed. "But celebrate who you are and celebrate life and know that this is your experience.

In 2012, she similarly told More Magazine via Today, “I’m not a skinny girl. I push it. I’m at the limit of chubbiness at all times, but I’m happy at all times.”

Hayek added: “Everybody has a weakness. Mine is food. If you love food and you love red wine and they put you in France, you’re in a good place and you’re in a bad place at the same time.

“I don’t have stamina in exercise…but I have it in life,” she remarked.

Although the actress isn’t a fan of vigorous exercise, she does have a secret to her slim figure.

"When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort," Hayek admitted in a description for her Cooler Cleanse partnership. "After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally.”

The “Everly” star continued: “Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."

Hayek has always boasted about her growing love for herself over the years, but she’s also been open about her insecurities.

"Well I am entering my fifties so your body confidence isn't that good," she told InStyle UK (via Harper’s Bazaar) in 2016.

Hayek added: "I think it depends on the day, for everybody, there's some days you say, 'This is it,' and you love it. Then there are days when you go, 'This can not be it! Is this really it?' So I think it's up and down all the time!"

