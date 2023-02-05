Viola Davis joins elite group with Grammy Award win: 'I just EGOT!'

Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status.

Davis attained the honor – which also requires a Tony Award, an Emmy Award and an Academy Award – on Sunday with her Grammy win for the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording category.

She was awarded the Grammy for her narration in her memoir, "Finding Me," at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Davis shared her excitement in her acceptance speech on Sunday evening.

GRAMMYS 2023: BEYONCE SETS A RECORD, SHANIA TWAIN PRESENTING AND LUKE COMBS TO PERFORM

"Oh my God! I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything," Davis said. "And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!"

The actress thanked "everybody who was a part of my story, and the best chapter yet, my loves [husband Julius Tennon and daughter Genesis]. You are my life and my joy, the best chapter in my book. Thank you!"

Davis' Grammy Award win was also the first time the actress received a nomination. She beat out Jamie Foxx, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove and one of the other 17 members of the EGOT club, Mel Brooks, for the award.

The celebrated actor has two Tonys, most recently for "Fences" in 2010, she won an Emmy in 2015 for "How to Get Away with Murder" and won an Oscar in 2017 for the film version of "Fences."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Oh, my God," she said. "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey."

The audiobook category has seen some seriously famous winners, including Michelle Obama and ex-presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and Rita Moreno.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.