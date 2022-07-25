Laura Linney, Emmy-winning 'Ozark' actress, on receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame star: 'Emotional thrill'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Linney, star of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series "Ozark," received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Linney was overjoyed to receive the star and was appreciative for the fact that her son and her family will be able to visit the star, and that she has left behind a permanent legacy for her family to look back on.

"It sort of hits you in so many different ways," Linney explained to Fox News Digital. "There is the emotional thrill of it to realize that you’re a part of this history amongst people you have idolized your whole life, that your name is there, that it’s gonna be there for a while, that my son and my family can come see it. It’s very, very exciting."

While she is in shock over her accomplishment now, Linney admits she thinks that "as time goes on, it will sink in a little bit more."

‘OZARK’ RENEWED FOR FOURTH AND FINAL SEASON AT NETFLIX

"It sort of hits you in so many different ways." — Laura Linney

When asked about her time on "Ozark," Linney had nothing but positive things to say about her cast mates and her overall experience filming the show.

"I was very lucky, I just landed in one of the greatest situations of all time," Linney said. "I mean ‘Ozark’ was just a joy from beginning to end. Chris Mundy our show runner and all of our actors, and Jason Bateman, it was really just a once in a lifetime experience. I was very lucky to be there."

"Ozark" followed the journey of the Byrd family who was forced to move out of their hometown of Chicago when the family’s patriarch Marty Byrd got in trouble with the cartel he was laundering money for. They moved to the Ozark region of the U.S. and began money laundering operations there.

While Linney’s character, Wendy Byrd, was a passive bystander to her husband’s money laundering schemes when living in Chicago, she became very involved once in the Ozarks, even taking the lead a few occasions, and starting her own initiatives.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The last season of "Ozark" dropped on Netflix in 2022 and Linney was nominated for an Emmy in the Lead Actress category for her work that season. Linney was also nominated in 2020 for the same role.

This season was extra special for Linney because it was the first time she was able to direct an episode of the show, which also happened to be her directorial debut. Her co-star Jason Bateman has directed episodes on more than a few occasions and encouraged her to give it a try this season.

"It’s something people have been encouraging me to do for a long time," she says. "I’m an actress; I love what I do, and I don’t want to take away from that," she told Backstage. "Jason kept saying to me, ‘You’ve been on sets for decades; you know everything you need to know.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the past, Linney has been nominated for an Academy Award three times, won four Emmy Awards with a total of eight nominations, won two Golden Globes with a total of seven nominations, one Screen Actors Guild Award, and was nominated for five Tony Awards.