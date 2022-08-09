Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming nude scenes at 19: 'How did I let that happen?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amanda Seyfried recently opened up about the early years of her career and the situations she was put in as a young actress.

"Being 19, walking around without my underwear on, like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?" she told Porter.

"Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why," she said.

‘THINGS HEARD 7 SEEN’ STAR AMANDA SEYFRIED SAYS CHARACTER WAS EMOTIONALLY ‘EXHAUSTING’ TO PLAY

Seyfried acted in "As the World Turns" and "All My Children" to kick of her career, but things really picked up for the young actress when she was 18 years old and played Karen Smith in "Mean Girls" with Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

She previously opened up in an interview with Marie Claire about the uncomfortable comments she received after playing that role, particularly when it came to the scene where her character predicted the weather by holding her breasts. Men would often come up to the actress asking if it was raining, in reference to the popular "Mean Girls" scene.

"I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross," she recalled.

The "Mamma Mia!" and "Les Misérables" star also discussed with Porter about her experience not getting another musical role in the film adaption of "Wicked."

AMANDA SEYFRIED CLAIMS HUSBAND THOMAS SADOSKI DIDN'T GET A JOB BECAUSE HE SUPPORTED JESSICA WALTER

Seyfried talked about how younger people in the industry get absolutely crushed when they don't get a role but said when it comes to her mindset.

"Nothing can crush me completely, when it comes to work. I'm uncrushable! Not one thing can crush my life, unless it has to do with my family," she shared. The actress married her husband Thomas Sadoski in 2017 and they share their two kids: Nina and Thomas.

"[That's] not to say I don't get hurt in my job. I lost out on a big role that I really wanted- [well], I thought I really wanted," she said. The role she was discussing was Glinda in the upcoming "Wicked' film, a role that was ultimately given to Ariana Grande.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"It was devastating," she said about the role. "And it wasn't for any other reason that I really felt like it was right. But that doesn't take away from my confidence at all."

Seyfried was previously nominated for two Emmys for her Hulu series "The Dropout" and is in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, "The Crowded Room."