Jessica Chastain says makeup, prosthetics for Tammy Faye Bakker role did 'permanent damage' to her skin

Jessica Chastain's latest role did a number on her.

The 44-year-old actress portrays famed televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the upcoming film "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and had to wear quite a bit of makeup and prosthetics to tackle the part.

Bakker, who was later known as Tammy Faye Messner, died in 2007 at age 65. She was best known for co-hosting "The PTL Club" in the 1970s and 1980s with her then-husband Jim Bakker.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chastain revealed the toll that trying to match Tammy Faye Bakker's style took on her.

"I think for sure I’ve done some permanent damage to my skin on this," she said. "Listen, I eat very pure and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff. But it’s heavy."

When she called the makeup heavy, she meant it in a very literal sense.

"And when you’re wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out," she said, joking that she looked 50 years old when she removed the makeup.

"But it’s fine," the "Ava" star added. "It’s for my art."

Chastain also reflected on the lengthy makeup process she'd go through every day before shooting – which she often used to listen to recordings of Bakker in preparation.

"The longest [makeup preparation session] was actually seven and a half hours. And I got to set and I was so panicky," she recalled. "I started to have hot flashes because it’s so heavy and hot. I was afraid. It was like going on a long-distance flight every day."

She said the makeup and prosthetics would take about two hours to take off on her long days.

"It was concerning to me. I was worried about my circulation," the actress admitted. "By the time I got on set that first day that was seven and a half hours, I was like, ‘I have no energy left.’ And she’s supposed to show up with so much energy. That was the ’90s look — the very end."

She added: "That’s the most prosthetics I’ve worn. Even the bronzer and the foundation are so much darker, the lashes are thicker. The makeup gets heavier as she gets older."