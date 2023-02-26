Jamie Lee Curtis thanks 'nepo baby' status for stardom while accepting SAG award: 'This is just amazing!'

Jamie Lee Curtis addressed nepotism in Hollywood after winning a Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday.

"I'm wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother," Curtis told the audience as she accepted the award for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." She reminded the room at the Fairmont Century Plaza that her famous parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, didn't always have the perfect love story.

"They hated each other, by the way. But, my sister Kelly and I were born from love," she said. "My father was from Hungary and my mother was from Denmark, and they had nothing, and they became these monstrous stars in this industry they loved so much. My parents were actors."

Curtis previously slammed the notion that the term "nepo-babies" was "just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt" in a scathing Instagram post where she proclaimed herself an "OG Nepo Baby."

"I married an actor," she said of her husband Christopher Guest. "I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do. I love being a part of a crew. I love being a part of a cast."

Curtis rocked a long-sleeved red Romona Keveza gown with a plunging neckline at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

"I love what we do with each other," she added. "It’s such a beautiful job and I know that so many people in our industry who are actors don’t get to do this job, and you look at nights like this and think, ‘Is that ever gonna be possible for me?’"

"I know you look at me and go, 'Nepo baby, that's why she's there,' and, I get it, but, the truth of the matter is: I'm 64 years old, and this is just amazing."

Curtis rose to fame after playing Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's horror hit "Halloween."

Producer Debra HIll said she cast Curtis because of her mother's status as a horror icon, saying it would be "great publicity" for the film.

Janet was known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock's classic horror flick, "Psycho."

Jamie's father, Tony, appeared in more than 100 films during his six-decade career, including "Some Like it Hot," "Spartacus," and "The Defiant Ones," where he received an Academy Award nomination.

Since Jamie Lee Curtis became a household name in the "Halloween" franchise, she's reprised the role seven times and added starring roles to her resume, including "True Lies," "Freaky Friday," "A Fish Called Wanda," and "Scream Queens."

Upon winning the best cast in a motion picture SAG Award, Curtis said, "On behalf of my crew of weirdos, we appreciate your love and support."