Christina Applegate says she's nervous about first awards show since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate said this week that she’s "nervous" about attending her first awards show since 2019 and since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

"So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me," Applegate tweeted on Thursday.

She is nominated for her role as Jen Harding in "Dead to Me."

The actress is also animated for best actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February.

"Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today!" she wrote Wednesday. "I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside."

This is her third nomination for "Dead to Me" at the Critics Choice Awards.

Last November, Applegate received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Before the ceremony, she had teased that she was trying to choose between several "fancy" walking sticks to use at the ceremony, which she said was her first major event since her diagnosis.

"Walking sticks are now part of my new normal," Applegate wrote at the time. She accepted her star in bare feet, tweeting, "For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot."

Applegate was diagnosed in the midst of shooting the final season of "Dead to Me," but after a five-month break in which she got treatment, she returned and finished the show.

She said the cast and crew were extremely supportive.

"If I called them in the morning and was like, ‘Guys, I can’t get down the stairs,’ they were like, ‘OK! We won’t do today. We’ll do other stuff,'" Applegate told Kelly Clarkson last year. "Netflix even let us take a break for a couple of months so that I could mourn and find treatment."

The "Bad Moms" actress also battled breast cancer in 2008 and had a double mastectomy, and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.