‘The Whale’ star Brendan Fraser reflects on emotional Hollywood comeback: ‘I just broke out crying’

Brendan Fraser is getting candid about his six-minute standing ovation for his performance in "The Whale."

When asked about the long applause at various film festivals, Fraser laughed and described his reaction at the events.

"I just broke out crying. That solved all the problems," Fraser joked Wednesday during an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"I think it depends on who's holding the stopwatch to tell you the truth," he referred to the length of the audience’s applause.

The 53-year-old actor reveled in the spotlight at the Venice Film Festival and was praised for his role in the Darren Aronofsky movie in September 2022.

A month later, he received a similar response at the London Film Festival, where he reportedly received a five-minute standing ovation.

Fraser returned to the silver screen again for what many believe could be an Oscar-contending role as Charlie, a 600-pound gay man who believes his life is coming to an end.

The role represents a major comeback for Fraser, as it is his first leading role in almost a decade. "The Mummy" star also landed roles in the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese western "Killers of the Flower Moon," alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and in "Behind the Curtain of Night" with Marcia Cross and "Yellowstone" actress Dawn Olivieri.

Despite Fraser’s multiple standing ovations, he admitted on the late-night show that there isn’t a moment in his acting career where he thought "I made it."

"I feel like I'm still waiting for someone to walk in and tell me that the jig is up, you know," he remarked.

"I know I'm doing what I love," Fraser told Meyers Thursday. "I'm really happy to be able to do that."

Fraser has largely stayed out of the spotlight after addressing physical ailments due to performing many of his own stunts on screen. The actor has also been outspoken about his struggle with depression after an alleged sexual assault incident in 2003.

Meanwhile, Fraser's appearance on the late-night show concluded with the host asking him whether it was nice to be in a film where he didn’t have to worry about getting hurt doing a stunt.

"Just my feelings, that’s all," Fraser joked.

