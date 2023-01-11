2023 SAG Awards nominations: Jennifer Coolidge, Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser all up for awards

Award season is in full swing and the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are next on the lineup.

The Golden Globes were the first major award show of the season, taking place on Jan. 10. February will see the Grammys on Feb. 5 followed by the SAG Awards at the end of the month. The Oscars will follow in March.

The SAG Awards cover the best performances in both film and television. On Wednesday, "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park and "The White Lotus" actress Haley Lu Richardson teamed up to announce the nominations for this year's ceremony.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" swept the floor with movie nominations this year, both holding five nominations across categories. These two movies blowing away the competition in terms of nominations came as no surprise, as the films both received many nominations and each took home wins at the Golden Globes.

Adam Sandler earned himself a nomination this year for the Netflix movie "Hustle" in the category male actor in a leading role. Austin Butler received a nomination in the same category after just winning a Golden Globe for best actor motion picture drama. Brendan Fraser also falls into that category for his performance in "The Whale."

Other movies that saw nominations this year include "Babylon," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

On the television side of nominations, "The White Lotus" is up for multiple awards, including drama series ensemble and female actor in a drama series, where Jennifer Coolidge earned a nomination. "House of the Dragon" and "Stranger Things" are also up for an award this year.

The 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Below is a full list of the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees:

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Women Talking"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Adam Sandler, "The Hustle"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Paul Dano, "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"The Woman King"

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Steve Carell, "The Patient"

Taron Egerton, "Blackbird"

Sam Elliott, "1883"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Blackbird"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Emily Blunt, "The English"

Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Niecy Nash, "Dahmer"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"



Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series

"Andor"

"The Boys"

"House of the Dragon"

"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

"Stranger Things"