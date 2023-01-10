Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list

The Golden Globes returned on Tuesday with a star-studded ceremony, in which it immediately addressed its controversy that canceled last year's show after it was discovered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members.

"I'm here because I'm Black," host Jerrod Carmichael joked as he came on stage, before describing how HFPA's scandal led to his opportunity. The show then started to announce the evening's winners.

Steven Spielberg had a good night, with his semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans" winning for best motion picture drama and he also won for best director.

The dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" was awarded the best picture for a comedy as well as best screenplay and Colin Farrell was awarded best actor for the film.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2023 RED CARPET FASHION

Kevin Costner won best actor for a TV drama for "Yellowstone" but wasn't able to be at the show because of historic flooding in Santa Barbara.

Ke Huy Quan, who made a triumphant return to acting after a decades' long hiatus following his debut as a child actor in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" in 1984, won the first award of the night for best supporting actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

He was followed by Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who mentioned the loss of star Chadwick Boseman.

GOLDEN GLOBES: ‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR KEVIN COSTNER SAYS HE HAD TO MISS CEREMONY DUE TO FLOODING AFTER LA STORMS

Quan's castmate Michelle Yeoh scored another win for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Abbott Elementary" started racking up wins on the TV side early with creator Quinta Brunson and supporting actor Tyler James Williams both taking home awards. The show later won for best TV comedy.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Best supporting actor - motion picture: Ke Huy Quan for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actress - motion picture - Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Best supporting actor - television series - Tyler James Williams for "Abbott Elementary"

Best score - motion picture - Jason Hurwitz for "Babylon"

Best original song - motion picture - "Naatu Naatu" for the movie "RRR."

Best television actor - musical/comedy series - Jeremy Allen White for "The Bear"

Best television actress - musical/comedy series - Quinta Brunson for "Abbott Elementary"

Best actor - motion picture - musical/comedy - Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Best actress - motion picture - musical/comedy - Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best picture - animated - Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio"

Best actor - motion picture - drama - Austin Butler for "Elvis"

Best television actress - drama series - Zendaya for "Euphoria"

Best supporting actress - television series - Julia Garner for "Ozark"

Best actress - motion picture - drama - Cate Blanchett for "Tár"

Best motion picture - non-English language - "Argentina, 1985"

Best screenplay - motion picture - Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Best director - motion picture - Steven Spielberg for "The Fabelmans"

Best supporting actor - television limited series/motion picture - Paul Walter Hauser for "Black Bird."

Best supporting actress - television limited series/motion picture - Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"

Best actress - limited series, anthology series, or television motion picture - Amanda Seyfried for "The Dropout."

Best limited series, anthology series, or television motion picture - "The White Lotus"

Best actor - limited series, anthology series, or television motion picture - Evan Peters for "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Best television actor - drama series - Kevin Costner for "Yellowstone"

Best musical/comedy series - "Abbott Elementary"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Best picture - musical/comedy - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best drama series - "House of the Dragon"

Best picture - drama - "The Fabelmans"