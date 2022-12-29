'Top Gun: Maverick' is the most-watched movie on Paramount+

Tom Cruise's latest blockbuster film, "Top Gun: Maverick," became the most-watched show in the world during its opening weekend release on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

During the holiday weekend from December 22nd to the 25th, the aerospace action flick took the title of most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+ away from its predecessor, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," by 60%, according to Variety.

The "Top Gun" sequel also beat other films starring Cruise that are featured on the streaming platform, including the initial 1986 movie by 400% and the entire "Mission Impossible" franchise by 140%.

"Maverick's" success on the streaming platform comes as Paramount+ is offering a discount of 50% for annual subscription plans until January 2nd. Cruise's new film was a massive hit at the box office, earning over $1.4 billion in ticket sales.

'TOP GUN 3'? MILES TELLER SAYS HE'S TALKING TO TOM CRUISE ABOUT IT

The Joseph Kosinski-directed film stars Cruise alongside a long list of Hollywood celebrities, including Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Moreover, "Maverick" has received numerous accolades, such as two Golden Globes nominations for best motion picture of a drama and best original song.

"The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount’s multi-platform release strategy," said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Across all our 2022 titles, and now with ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ our studio has unlocked the value of variable windowing that streaming provides to augment a film’s overall success," Robbins added.

The movie is ranked as Paramount Picture's most successful project of the year as it held the top spot at the box office on Memorial Day and Labor Day Weekend.