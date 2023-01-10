Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes
Published

Golden Globes: 'Elvis' star Austin Butler wins, calls Brad Pitt 'hero'; Jennifer Coolidge presents an Oscar

'Babylon' star Brad Pitt skipped red carpet at 80th annual Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Priscilla Presley says she loved Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' film Video

Priscilla Presley says she loved Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' film

Priscilla Presley told Fox News Digital at the Golden Globes that she loved the movie "Elvis."

Austin Butler praised Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington and Elvis Presley as he picked up his first Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama at the 80th annual awards show Tuesday night.

Standing in awe on stage after winning for his starring role in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic "Elvis," he said, "I'm in this room full of my heroes. Brad, I love you."

He also thanked director Quentin Tarantino, saying, "Quentin, I printed out the Pulp Fiction script when I was 12."

Pitt, who skipped out on the red carpet, was nominated for best supporting actor in "Babylon."

He lost out on the award to "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actor Ke Huy Quan," who was the first actor of Asian descent in 40 years to win in the category.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2023 RED CARPET FASHION

Austin Butler, left, thanked his heroes while accepting his first Golden Globe award.

Austin Butler, left, thanked his heroes while accepting his first Golden Globe award. (Getty Images)

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael talked Hollywood Foreign Press Association controversies during his opening monologue.

"I’m here 'cause I’m Black," Carmichael said. "I won't say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will."

"Like, one minute, you’re making mint tea at home; the next, you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled White organization. Life really comes at you fast," he joked.

GOLDEN GLOBE HOST CANDIDLY ADDRESSES CONTROVERSY: ‘I’M HERE ‘CAUSE I’M BLACK'

He laughed, "I'm unfireable."

Angela Bassett won a Golden Globe for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," marking the first major award for a Marvel film actor.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted Golden Globes Tuesday at Beverly Hills Hilton.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted Golden Globes Tuesday at Beverly Hills Hilton. (Rich Polk)

Jennifer Coolidge joked she was at the Golden Globes to present an Oscar.

Jennifer Coolidge joked she was at the Golden Globes to present an Oscar. (Rich Polk)

Angela Bassett shows off her Golden Globe Award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Angela Bassett shows off her Golden Globe Award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Frazer Harrison)

Tyler James Williams won best supporting actor - television series for "Abbott Elementary."

Tyler James Williams won best supporting actor - television series for "Abbott Elementary." (Frederic J. Brown)

Jennifer Coolidge remembered getting a call about being asked to present at the Golden Globes and initially saying yes, but then having a "complete anxiety attack" and rescinding her offer.

She then thought about having to walk from "behind the curtain without breaking my skull."

One of the Globes producers said, "Jennifer, then why don't you just wear a pair of Crocs?"

Standing on stage wearing a stunning black lace gown, she remembered, "Are you kidding me? With my Dolce & Gabbana dress? All of those Italians would lose their minds," Coolidge said.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2023 NOMINEES, CONTROVERSIES: WHAT TO KNOW

The "White Lotus" star joked, "And the Oscar goes to," before announcing the winner.

Tyler James Williams from "Abbott Elementary" won the Golden Globe for supporting actor - TV series. He thanked the cast and crew of the show, created by Quinta Brunson. Eddie Murphy was pictured giving a standing ovation to the first-time Golden Globe winner.

"I truly, truly appreciate this, and I pray that this is a win for Gregory Eddie (his character on "Abbott") and for his story and for stories like his … that we may understand that his story is just as important as his story that have to be told out here. 

Jeremy Allen White won best actor in a television series for his role in "Bear" and declared, "I love acting," as he thanked the cast and crew for his award.

"Rihanna, I love you and I dressed up as you for Halloween. I had to take my moment," Niecy Nash told the "Umbrella" singer from the stage before announcing Brunson as the winner for best actress in a television series.

The "Abbott Elementary" star thanked her husband, her "wonderful, wonderful, wonderful cast," and laughed as her group chats full of family and friends kept her phone buzzing.

The star-studded event returned for the first time since 2021 after a controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

At the time, the HFPA came under fire after a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed ethical lapses and a stunning lack of diversity — there was not a single Black journalist in the 87-person group. Studios and PR firms threatened to boycott. Tom Cruise even returned his three Golden Globes, while other A-listers condemned the group on social media.

Later in the evening, Coolidge was back to win her first Globe for "The White Lotus." She put the award down on the stage and said, "I don't work out, you know. I can't hold it that long."

Coolidge praised "Lotus" creator Mike White for giving her "hope" in her career. "Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off ... it doesn't matter. You changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me, things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone's inviting me."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

