'The White Lotus' season 3: What to know

Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched "The White Lotus" season two, here's your warning that there are spoilers ahead.

Fans of "The White Lotus" finally found out who didn't make it out of Sicily in Sunday's finale episode.

The show followed Tanya McQuoid to Italy on vacation with her new husband Greg, whom she met in the first season of the show. Once at the hotel, fans were introduced to a slew of new characters.

The series began with hotel goer Daphne Sullivan, played by Meghann Fahy, discovering a dead body floating just off the hotel beach. The rest of the show shares the series of events that led to the fateful moment.

The season two cast also included F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and more.

"The White Lotus" has been given the green light for a season three and here is everything to know so far:

Who?

The only cast member to return for the second season of "The White Lotus" was Jennifer Coolidge. So, it would make sense for it to be an entirely new cast since Coolidge's character, Tanya, died in Sunday's finale.

However, the show's creator Mike White has hinted that Tanya could be included in the next season.

"In the end of last season, Tanya is sitting with Greg [Jon Gries] in the last episode and he's talking about his health issues and she says, 'I've had every kind of treatment over the years, death is the last immersive experience I haven't tried,'" White told People magazine about Coolidge's character's death. "And I was thinking, it'd be so fun to bring Tanya back because she's such a great character – but maybe that's the journey for her: the journey to death."

Coolidge also seems set on returning – if given the opportunity.

"Yes, yes. Of course," the actress told "Entertainment Tonight" about appearing in another season. "I mean, I don't know what Mike has in mind. But yes, I would love [to come back]."

When?

No premiere date has been set for season three.

The first installment of "The White Lotus" premiered on HBO in the summer of 2021 and the second followed in fall of 2022.

Season three is expected to be released in 2023 or 2024.

Where?

The location of the next season is also a mystery to fans.

White previously admitted it'd be "fun" to travel to a "whole different continent" for season three.

"You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun," he told Deadline.

The creator also hinted at Asia during an interview with Vulture.

Fans should expect the next season to be filmed at a Four Seasons Hotel location. The first installment was filmed at the Four Seasons Maui while season two was shot at Four Seasons San Domenico Palace.

