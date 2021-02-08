Sadie Robertson shares maternity shoot photos: 'Excited for this one'

Sadie Robertson can't wait to become a mom.

The former "Duck Dynasty" star, 23, took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from her recent maternity shoot.

"3rd trimester here we goooooo!!!," Robertson wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji. "EXCITED FOR THIS ONE."

In the carousel of photographs, a smiling Robertson appears alongside husband Christian Huff, who is also grinning ear-to-ear. Christian is seen lovingly caressing his wife and her baby bump in the pictures.

In addition, Robertson is joined by her pup, Cabo Pop Huff, for one of the snapshots as well, with Cabo adorably resting on Robertson's arms.

The series of photographs were a hit among Robertson’s 4 million followers, receiving nearly 500,000 likes in the process.

"The CUTEST LOVE IT, sweet Sadie!," one commenter wrote along with heart emojis. "These are soo sweet!!!" said another user, adding heart emojis as well.

Robertson announced she was pregnant with her first child, a baby girl, in October 2020. Christian and Robertson tied the knot in November 2019.

Robertson spoke to Fox News in August and revealed how the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine affected her relationship with her husband — noting that it "really deepened our relationship" and that "I've just fallen more in love with Christian."