Sadie Robertson encourages her fans to 'stand firm in faith' amid uncertainty of pandemic

Sadie Roberston sent an inspiring message to her fans on social media.

The former "Duck Dynasty" star wrote in a lengthy Instagram post about how if a person is not "firm in faith," a person cannot be "firm at all." Robertson explained how the quote from Isaiah resonated with her as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

"This year has been crazy, and there is so much unknown," the 23-year-old said. "More and more people are feeling the effects of the change we have had to adapt to every day. In fact I asked my great-grandma yesterday if she remembers a time in her lifetime that felt like this and she said, 'oh yes, world war 2.' This is no joke."

Roberston reflected on how every day it seems "we are stripped of our comfortability" and asked how people remain strong even in uncertain times.

"I encourage you friends that in a day like this if you do not stand firm in faith it could be very challenging to stand firm at all. But like my grandma finished our conversation saying, 'but I take hope in the fact that God is over it all,'" she continued.

The expecting mother recently recovered from COVID-19 after being hospitalized.

“Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick,” Robertson wrote in the caption of a photo she shared of herself from a hospital bed. “I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!”

Furthermore, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum revealed that her mother Korie Robertson and sister Bella Robertson also tested positive for the novel virus.

“I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely,” she added. “My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid.”

Robertson announced she is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl, with husband Christian Huff in early October. The couple married in 2019.

“We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in,” Robertson wrote in her Instagram announcement at the time. “Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.