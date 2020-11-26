Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are celebrating one year of marriage.

The “Duck Dynasty” alum, 23, and her husband each shared romantic photos from their nuptials on Wednesday along with messages gushing about their love for one another.

"a year ago today... I can’t imagine the past year of my life without this man right beside me. He is a treasure I tell you. A quite confidence with a bold faith... a rarity of goodness and kindness - that is who He is. He loves so sweetly and strongly," Robertson's caption begins.

She shared three photos from the duo's big day, beginning with Huff in his suit and bowtie, and two others with her arms around her husband's neck. Robertson wore a beautiful white strapless gown with a large bow on the back with long white gloves.

Robertson noted that she's stunned that her love for Huff has grown even greater since their wedding day.

"Gods design for marriage is stunning. I can truly say two are better then one. You make me better. Thank you for pursuing Jesus first, because I know that’s the greatest blessing of our marriage! Can’t wait for year 2 and then every year after that to come ❤️ happy anniversary my love :)," she concluded.

Huff called their first year of marriage "the best year of my life."

"Cheers to many many more my love 🤠 thank you for who you are and how you love so selflessly. Can’t wait to start out family together🥳🤰🏼," he wrote underneath a photo of Robertson hugging him on their wedding day.

The couple tied the knot on Nov. 25, 2019 on the Robertson family's Louisiana farm. The tennis court on their sprawling property was converted with hedges and string lights to create a romantic setting for them to exchange their vows and say “I do.”

The outdoor ceremony was attended by her Season 19 “Dancing with the Stars” castmate, Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure.

Last month, Robertson announced she and Huff are expecting their first child. They confirmed they are welcoming a baby girl in 2021 after sharing photos from their gender reveal celebration.

Robertson got engaged to Huff, 21, in June. She explained how her faith helped her understand that Huff is the one she wanted to marry.

“There’s definitely a million things,” she said of Huff. “I think the most obvious is, everybody knows my faith is really important to me and his faith is the most important thing to him, so I think having Jesus at the center is really what makes our relationship work. And it makes it exciting because we’re equally as passionate about this hope we have.”

“We’re excited to be married and live together, do life fully together and just become one. We’re pumped! We cannot wait,” Robertson concluded. “There’s a lot of things in life that I feel like might be scary to jump into, but this, there’s never been more peace. I’m just really excited.”