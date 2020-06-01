'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Roberston sends message of hope to fellow Americans

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sadie Robertson, of the hit reality TV series "Duck Dynasty," joined Fox Nation to offer encouragement to fellow Americans coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're going through something that's really scary. Something that's out of our control. Something that is causing us loss and sadness," she said in an episode of Fox Nation's "Messages of Hope" recorded on April 20.

"But the beauty in this, if there is beauty in this, is that we are all going through it together," she continued. "There's something really beautiful about knowing that even though we don't have control -- that we have a God who is a good father, who is in control of everything."

Sadie Robertson is the daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, who appeared alongside their entire extended family on the show "Duck Dynasty," which followed the lives of the famous Louisiana family.

An outspoken Christian, Robertson has continued to engage with her fans, and she even addressed more than 60,000 people at Passion 2020 in January.

"It says in Psalms 46, he's an ever-present help in times of trouble," said Robertson in this Fox Nation show. "So we got to fix our eyes on him. It says in Hebrews that even Jesus, when he was enduring the agony of the cross, he fixed his eyes on heaven for the hope that has.

"Sometimes we're in the midst of something so bad, we have to fix our hope on something in the future, something better. And what better than an eternal home in heaven? Away from all fear. Away from all pain. Away from our sickness and tragedy. With a good, good father. That's our hope."

The "Duck Dynasty" series finale was broadcast in 2017, but all now 11 seasons, 130 episodes of the show, are available on Fox Nation.

Fox Business' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.