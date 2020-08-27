Sadie Robertson on how faith has guided her through fame, marriage and the pandemic

EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Robertson became a public figure when she was just a young teenager.

The "Duck Dynasty" star started filming the hit reality TV show when she was 14 years old and then landed a spot on "Dancing with the Stars" at 17.

But despite boasting over 3 million followers on Instagram alone, the 23-year-old told Fox News that her faith and relationship with Jesus has kept her focused and level-headed throughout it all.

'DUCK DYNASTY' STAR SADIE ROBERSTON SENDS MESSAGE OF HOPE TO FELLOW AMERICANS

"My life just dramatically changed really fast," she said. "You think about how social media affects any young person and then think about social media with millions of followers... [it] definitely will affect you in certain ways."

Her faith and religion helped keep her rooted in her identity, she said.

"Not that I didn't struggle with insecurity and didn't have my hard days, but I felt like I always had just a grounding, you know, to not just completely lose it," she said.

She's also relied heavily on her faith during the pandemic when the future is so uncertain.

'DUCK DYNASTY' ALUM SADIE ROBERTSON ON HOW SHE COMBATS SOCIAL MEDIA HATE

"It's definitely been a huge, huge source of hope for me," Robertson said. "We have hope that God is still with us here, to give us strength, to give us joy, to give us peace, to make us feel loved in the midst of a time where the world is really throwing things at you."

Robertson is lending her influence and hosting a virtual concert for COVID-19 relief featuring Christian artists and celebrities like Hillsong, Kirk Franklin, and T.D. Jakes. Proceeds raised from the “Unite to Fight Poverty” virtual concert will benefit the COVID-19 relief efforts of World Vision, Compassion International and Food for the Hungry.

SADIE ROBERTSON PRAISES HUSBAND CHRISTIAN HUFF FOR STANDING UP FOR HER DURING VULNERABLE MOMENT

"I've seen kids who are hungry and who are living in poverty and who can't afford clothes, who can't afford school, can't afford water. So when you see that and you're able to see the impact that your giving can make, you become an advocate for it," she said.

The pandemic and being in quarantine have also changed Robertson's relationship with her husband Christian Huff.

The couple tied the knot in November 2019 and moved back to Louisianna in March. The time together has "really deepened our relationship" she said. "I've just fallen more in love with Christian."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though the newlyweds did have "a week of arguments" at the beginning, they "snapped out of it." Robertson said her silver lining amid all the chaos of 2020 has been spending time with her family and making roots in her home state.