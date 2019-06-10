'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson announces engagement to Christian Huff

Former "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson is engaged!

Robertson, 21, said yes when boyfriend Christian Huff proposed to her on Sunday.

"I screamed YES. so many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life" she wrote on Instagram. "I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."

SADIE ROBERTSON: HOW I OVERCAME FEAR AND LEARNED TO REALLY LIVE

A video of the special moment was shared with the "Dancing with the Stars" alum's 3.2 million followers.

Robertson's mother, Korie, also shared the good news online and welcomed her future son-in-law to the family.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

"Sadie’s getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!!" her mother wrote." Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can’t wait for @christian_huff to join the fam!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robertson recently detailed her affection for Huff, writing on Instagram that "there are a lot of things that I love about this man."

She wrote, "He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend." Robertson said their relationship isn't perfect, "but at the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer."

Before her engagement, Robertson was linked to ex, Austin North, and former Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight.