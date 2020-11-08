‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Sadie Robertson Huff reveals the sex of her baby

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff is expecting a baby girl.

The reality TV starlet shared the news of her baby’s sex with her 3.9 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

“BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU,” the 23-year-old expectant mother captioned her post.

She and her husband, Christian Huff, 22, were pictured celebrating in an open field in what appears to be a gender reveal event. White, blue and pink balloons are arranged around them with some forming the words “Baby Huff.”

The pair are shown holding hands with surprised smiles on their faces.

Robertson Huff provided more insight into their festivities in her Instagram Stories. The couple sliced a white-frosted confetti cake with pouring pink beads, which was baked by the Louisiana bakery B.Making.Cake. They also appear to have popped a balloon that splatted pink paint on them.

The “Duck Dynasty” star’s husband also took a moment to memorialize a candid shot of them hugging and covered in paint on his main Instagram feed.

“Sadie’s pregnant, I’m the father and the child is a girl,” he wrote with a heart emoji thrown into the mix.

The couple got married in 2019 and shared the news that they were expecting early last month.

“We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in,” Robertson Huff wrote in her Instagram announcement at the time. “Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”