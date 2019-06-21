'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star Alfonso Ribeiro talks secrets from the sitcom's set

Alfonso Ribeiro is part of pop culture history.

The actor, best known for playing Carlton on the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," never thought that fans would still be approaching him about the character and specifically his dance moves.

"In the beginning, we definitely felt like this was something that was fun," the 48-year-old told Fox News about creating the famous "Carlton dance." "You just never know what's going to land" and be remembered over two decades later.

Ribeiro still has the fondest of memories from working on the show as a young teen. "We were one of the first shows to have a deejay during the tapings. Most shows just used to have a stand-up comic come and keep the audience warm," he revealed.

"That's what made it fun every tape night," he added. So much fun, that other celebrities would just come and sit on the side of the stage and watch "because it was a party."

Ribeiro is still very close friends with the "Fresh Prince" himself, Will Smith.

In celebration of Smith's 50th birthday, he invited Ribeiro on his version of a "road trip" which included a private jet and a helicopter jump from out over the Grand Canyon. "That's an air road trip," he joked. "Big Willie style is Big Willie style!"

Ribeiro grew up and still loves regular old road trips, which he why he teamed up with Hampton by Hilton to help launch the company's Real Travel Road Trip Hotline, which offered summer travelers pit stop tips, car game suggestions, and more.

Beginning June 21, road trippers can call 1-866-7-HAMPTON for lighthearted advice from the "American's Funniest Home Videos" host. As an experienced road tripper and father, he will be providing honest, helpful and hilarious advice based on his own memorable experiences.

A road trip up to the Catskills in New York is one of his earliest memories and now he hits the road with his wife and kids. "It's something that's a very important part of my life," he said. "I'm constantly traveling so doing it in a way that can be fun and we can connect with my kids is important."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.