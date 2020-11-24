Sadie Robertson and her husband recreate her parents' pregnancy beach pic: 'Truly timeless'

It's a special time for Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, as they are expecting their first child.

The former “Duck Dynasty” star has been candid about her pregnancy with her fans on social media, from her first announcement on Instagram to the adorable behind-the-scenes photos showing the results of their gender reveal party. The two will welcome a daughter in 2021.

On Monday, Sadie's parents, Korie and Willie Robertson, joined in on the fun although they likely weren't expecting it. The 23-year-old shared a throwback photo of her parents on the beach when Korie was pregnant. Sadie's mom is wearing a light blue one-piece bathing suit while Willie is goofing off in a blue floral shirt with his stomach sticking out.

Sadie and Christian recreated the throwback beach pic and the similarities are quite impressive. Sadie shows off her adorable bump in a blue and white striped one-piece bathing suit, while Christian aptly sticks out his stomach while donning a similar Hawaiian shirt to Willie's.

"mom and dad your pose was truly timeless," Sadie humorously captioned the photo.

As it turns out, Sadie's dad was quite a fan of the reenactment.

"THE BEST," Willie commented. "This is my favorite tradition. YALL ARE ADORABLE!"

Sadie's sister Rebecca Robertson added, "TIMELESS ICONS!"

"Duck Dynasty" fans were just as excited about the pic. One person said it was one of Sadie and Christian's "greatest pictures ever," while another commented that it was "the best thing I've ever seen."

"This is probably my favorite pic of all time lol," a third commenter wrote.

Sadie revealed that she is expecting back in early October. She made the announcement on Instagram with her sonogram.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," the TV personality captioned the pic.

"We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in," she continued. "Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

Weeks later, Sadie revealed that she was hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick,” Robertson wrote in the caption of a photo she shared of herself from a hospital bed. “I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!”

The orator and reality star said those concerned for her health should fret not as “thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well.”

Furthermore, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum revealed that her mother Korie Robertson and sister Bella Robertson also tested positive for the novel virus.

“I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely,” she said earlier this week. “My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid.”

