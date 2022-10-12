Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through Boston in trailer for new musical holiday movie 'Spirited'

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell both star in the upcoming movie "Spirited," a comedic, musical version of the holiday classic "A Christmas Carol."

A trailer for the Apple TV+ movie was released, showing a bit of the finished project that began filming in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2021.

According to Boston.com, scenes from the movie were shot in various Massachusetts locations, including Boston, Braintree, Devens, Everett, Framingham, Lynnfield, Melrose, Weymouth and Worcester.

Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present in the movie, while Reynolds plays Clint Briggs, a reimagined version of Ebenezer Scrooge.

"Clint Briggs (Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future," the film synopsis says. "For the first time, ‘A Christmas Carol’ is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale."

Other members of the cast include Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

The movie is directed by Sean Anders, who also worked with Ferrell on the "Daddy's Home" movies and includes songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are known for their work on "Dear Evan Hansen," "La La Land" and "The Greatest Showman."

In the trailer released on Oct. 12, there is a glimpse of a Ferrell and Reynolds tap number and other dance scenes, as well as lots of comedic banter between the two actors.

"Spirited" will release in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022, and be released to stream on Apple TV+ on Nov, 18.