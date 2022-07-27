What movies has Ryan Reynolds been in? A glance into the actor's career and life with Blake Lively

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ryan Reynolds has been everything from a superhero in "Green Lantern" to a background video game character in "Free Guy." Reynolds has gained over 100 acting credits in a variety of movies. His first role was on a TV show called "Fifteen" from 1991 to 1993 where he played Billy Simpson and he soon went on to small roles in "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story" and "In Cold Blood."

Through the early 2000s, Reynolds was in movies like "We All Fall Down," "The Amityville Horror," "Just Friends," "Smokin’ Aces" and "Definitely, Maybe." Reynolds has also been in "The Proposal," "Green Lantern," "The Change-Up" and "Woman in Gold."

Reynolds first played one of his most-famous roles, Deadpool, in the 2009 movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" with Hugh Jackman. The character later got its own movie and Reynolds starred in "Deadpool" in 2016 and then reprised his role once again in 2018 with "Deadpool 2."

RYAN REYNOLDS REVEALS HE'S TAKING A ‘LITTLE SABBATICAL’ FROM MAKING MOVIES

In 2017, Reynolds was in the action comedy movie, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" and then was in "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" in 2021. He was also in the movie "6 Underground," acted alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Red Notice" and was in the 2022 Netflix movie "The Adam Project. "

Does Ryan Reynolds have a twin?

Reynolds does not have a twin, but he is the youngest of four brothers, Jeffrey, Terry and Patrick. Some fans believed he had a twin because he gets interviewed by his "twin" brother Gordon on certain occasions.

In 2016, he did an interview with his fake twin, Gordon, for GQ. In 2018, Reynolds bought stake in Aviation Gin and the company put out another video of Reynolds getting interviewed by Gordon.

In 2021, Gordon came back once again for another twin brother sketch about Maximum Effort Marketings' merger with Mountain.

All the twin brother sketches show Gordon throwing hilarious shade at Ryan and the two engaging in banter throughout the interviews. In the interviews, the "twins" have talked about Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, their kids and his career as an actor (or lack there of if you ask Gordon.)

RYAN REYNOLDS HAS AN ADORABLE REACION TO BLAKE LIVELY'S 2022 MET GALA LOOK

Even though the banter between the "twins" is comical, Reynolds doesn’t actually have a twin named Gordon and he is just a character played by the actor.

How did Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively meet?

Reynolds and Lively met in 2010 on the set of the "Green Lantern" movie. In the film, Reynolds plays the lead superhero, Green Lantern while Lively played his love interest Carol Farris. At the time of their initial meeting, the two were both pursuing other relationships. Lively was dating her "Gossip Girl" costar Penn Badgely while Reynolds was still married to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson.

In October 2010, Lively and Badgely went their separate ways and just a couple of months later, Reynolds and Johansson got a divorce after their two-year marriage.

The following year, dating rumors between Reynolds and Lively started to circulate. The rumors were confirmed in 2012 when it was announced that the two tied the knot in a super secret wedding ceremony.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Reynolds was also engaged to singer Alanis Morissette from 2004 to 2007.

Does Ryan Reynolds have any kids?

Reynolds and Lively have three daughters together. James was born in 2014 followed by Inez in 2016 and Betty in 2019.

"I try to be as present as possible. We don't split up. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we travel all over the place and we all go together," he told Access Hollywood in 2020.