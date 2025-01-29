Roseanne Barr claims 'Hollywood has made itself irrelevant' to Americans

Roseanne Barr hopes Hollywood gets "back in touch" with the American people as President Donald Trump takes office for another four years.

Barr, who was fired from ABC during the revival of her hit series "Roseanne" over a tweet, is plotting her TV comeback amid the changing political tide in America.

"Hollywood has made itself irrelevant to the American people," the 72-year-old comedian told Variety. "If they want to survive, they should work with the new president. American people elected him in an overwhelming victory. They should get back in touch with [them] and make some money, which I don’t know if they do or not ’cause they’ve proven to be ideologues rather than [business people]."

"What shocks me is the fact that they prefer to lose money and then explain that to the shareholders who apparently have no problem with that," she said.

Despite recently sharing support for President Trump, Barr still feels like the administration is "a little afraid" of the comedian. The "She-Devil" star admitted she invited members of Trump's team to come on her podcast, but nobody took her up on the offer.

"The Trump administration regards me as a loose cannon, which I am," she told the outlet. "I’m not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself. The Trump staff or whoever runs it, they’re a little afraid of me. I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it. But it really hurt my feelings. But what are you gonna do?"

Barr is planning her return to Hollywood with a new comedy series that she describes as "a cross between ‘The Roseanne Show’ and ‘The Sopranos.'"

"It’s silly and out there," Barr told Variety. "[It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing. I live with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm. And they have goats running through their house and stuff. It’s based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii. They save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime and alcoholism. It’s kind of like the Coen brothers thing."

She added: "If Hollywood doesn’t buy it, then I’m just gonna make it myself. Does anybody in [Hollywood] like America or the people who watch TV? Because the people who watch TV would really like to see a show where working-class people win against the enemies of America."

Barr claimed she won't work with ABC again after her 2018 firing, but the TV star admitted she isn't counting on a major network to pick up the series at all.

"I don’t give a f--- either way," she said. "I’d like to get paid handsomely to bring another s--- f------ network back from doom as I’ve done twice for ABC. But I just don’t see how they would keep their nose out of my business. We’ll see. If not, I’ll just go somewhere else and put it on my own website."

In May 2018, Barr was fired from ABC and the recently revived "Roseanne" show was canceled abruptly after the comedian tweeted a comment directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett that was widely seen as racist.

"I shoulda not did it, but by God, I was really p----- that day," Barr said in the 2022 documentary, "Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood." "And I did something I wouldn't do if I hadn't been on that Ambien. It makes you do a lot of crazy s---."

Barr spent the documentary explaining her reasoning behind the tweet that led to the cancellation. Barr labeled her firing a "witch-burning" and claimed that she had been having issues with ABC regarding everything she tweeted at the time.

