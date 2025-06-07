Rod Stewart 'devastated' over multiple concert cancellations as illness threatens tour dates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rod Stewart's fans will have to wait a bit longer for a chance to see the rock legend live in concert.

The iconic singer canceled his next six performances due to an ongoing battle with the flu.

"I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu," Stewart wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"So sorry, my friends. I'm devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans."

The 80-year-old crooner continued to express his regret over the cancellation and noted how deeply he values his loyal fans.

"I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon," Stewart reassured his fans, signing his message, "Sir Rod."

Stewart is scheduled to perform at Glastonbury later this month.

The "Have I Told You Lately" singer’s recently canceled shows raised concerns about whether he’d be well enough to perform there after postponing several performances.

Stewart’s performance at Glastonbury would mark the first time he’s performed at the music festival in more than two decades.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing Glastonbury 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!" he previously penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The "Forever Young" singer headlined the festival in 2002.

Earlier this week, Stewart canceled his performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, citing doctor's orders.

Stewart blamed a lingering sickness for the cancellation.

He additionally canceled a show during his Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

"I'm awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," Stewart shared online. "My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

Last weekend, the "Maggie May" singer told fans he wouldn't be able to perform, hours before he was scheduled to take the stage.

"I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10," Stewart wrote. "Your tickets will be valid for the new date."

Stewart revealed late last year he was taking a step back from the stage in the coming year.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," he said in a statement on social media. "I love what I do, and I do what I love.

"I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."

