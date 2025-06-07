Expand / Collapse search
Music Industry News

Rod Stewart 'devastated' over multiple concert cancellations as illness threatens tour dates

Health concerns mount ahead of rock legend's first Glastonbury appearance in over two decades

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Rod Stewart shares why he's performing at the FireAid benefit concert Video

Rod Stewart shares why he's performing at the FireAid benefit concert

Rod Stewart told Fox News Digital why he agreed to perform at the FireAid benefit concert, calling himself ‘a Californian.’

Rod Stewart's fans will have to wait a bit longer for a chance to see the rock legend live in concert.

The iconic singer canceled his next six performances due to an ongoing battle with the flu.

"I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu," Stewart wrote in a statement on Instagram. 

ROD STEWART CANCELS SECOND CONCERT ON DOCTOR'S ORDERS

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart, 80, postponed six performances while battling the flu.  (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"So sorry, my friends. I'm devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans."

The 80-year-old crooner continued to express his regret over the cancellation and noted how deeply he values his loyal fans.

"I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon," Stewart reassured his fans, signing his message, "Sir Rod."

Stewart is scheduled to perform at Glastonbury later this month. 

The "Have I Told You Lately" singer’s recently canceled shows raised concerns about whether he’d be well enough to perform there after postponing several performances. 

Rod Stewart

Stewart’s performance at Glastonbury will mark the first time he’s performed at the music festival in more than two decades.  (Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

Stewart’s performance at Glastonbury would mark the first time he’s performed at the music festival in more than two decades. 

"I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing Glastonbury 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!" he previously penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The "Forever Young" singer headlined the festival in 2002.

Earlier this week, Stewart canceled his performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, citing doctor's orders.

Stewart blamed a lingering sickness for the cancellation. 

ROD STEWART HAS ‘NO DESIRE TO RETIRE’ DESPITE ANNOUNCING FAREWELL TOUR

Rod Stewart on stage

Stewart previously canceled his performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, citing doctor's orders. (Sam Tabone/WireImage)

He additionally canceled a show during his Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

"I'm awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," Stewart shared online. "My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

Last weekend, the "Maggie May" singer told fans he wouldn't be able to perform, hours before he was scheduled to take the stage.

Rod Stewart performing

Stewart revealed late last year he was taking a step back from the stage in the coming year. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10," Stewart wrote. "Your tickets will be valid for the new date."

Stewart revealed late last year he was taking a step back from the stage in the coming year.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," he said in a statement on social media. "I love what I do, and I do what I love.

"I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

