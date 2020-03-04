Rob Lowe’s top 6 roles: Brat Pack to 'Parks and Recreation'

Does Rob Lowe age?

Although he's now 56, it's tough to find many differences between the way Lowe looks now and the way he looked during his days as a teenage heartthrob.

Lowe's first credited role came in the form of Tony Flanagan in 1979 on the television show "A New Kind of Family," according to his IMDb profile.

Then, in the 1980s, the actor became known as part of the Brat Pack, a group of actors who frequently appeared together in coming-of-age stories, which helped him to become a beloved star of film and television.

To celebrate his birthday, here's a look at Lowe's top 6 roles:

"The Outsiders," 1983

Lowe was one of several future heavy hitters to star in this flick including Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise and more.

"The Outsiders" starred Lowe as Sodapop Curtis, who, along with his younger brother Ponyboy, is a member of a gang of greasers that frequently tussle with a rival group, eventually resulting in multiple tragedies.

"St. Elmo's Fire," 1985

For his third film with the Brat Pack, Lowe reunited with Estevez for this 1985 flick.

Lowe starred as Billy, a member of a tight-knit group of friends and whose marriage is failing. Billy ends up preventing the suicide of one of his friends, divorcing his wife and sleeping with another one of his pals before moving away.

"About Last Night...," 1986

In yet another Brat Pack pic, Lowe co-starred with Demi Moore in this 1986 comedy.

The plot centers on Lowe's Danny, who enters into a serious relationship with Moore's Debbie. Despite their friends' objections, the two form a strong relationship until it all unravels during a chaotic evening. But, of course, there has to be a chance of reconciliation, right?

"Wayne's World," 1992

Lowe starred alongside Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in this 1992 comedy based on a "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

In the film, Lowe plays Benjamin, a television producer keen on wooing Wayne's (Myers) girlfriend by producing a music video for her band. In one of the film's multiple endings, he's successful, in another, not so much.

"The West Wing," 1999-2006

Lowe joined Allison Janney, Martin Sheen and many more in this series, which was set in the West Wing of the White House, where the president and their staff works.

Lowe played Sam, the deputy communications director who writes many of the president's speeches. Lowe earned two Golden Globe nominations for his work on the show.

"Parks and Recreation," 2010-2015

Lowe made a triumphant return to television with "Parks and Recreation," playing a character far goofier than his role in "The West Wing."

He played health nut Chris Traeger, the city manager of the fictitious Pawnee, Ind., where he joins the parks and recreation department on a variety of escapades to make their city a better place, despite its thankless citizens.